Gwyneth Paltrow is adamant she doesn't want any "bad blood" with any of her exes.

The Hollywood actress hit headlines back in 2014 when she described her split from husband Chris Martin as a "conscious uncoupling" - and she's now insisted she really does believe in the term because she wants to stay on good terms with all of her former partners.

During a question and answer session with fans on Instagram, she explained: "I really believe in conscious uncoupling. When you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it)."

Gwyneth's ex partners include with Coldplay star Chris - father of her 18-year-old Apple Blythe and 16-year-old Moses - as well Brad Pitt.

She regularly goes on holiday with her current husband Brad Falchuk and her ex Chris as well as their children and the 'Sliding Doors' star recently insisted her TV executive partner is also respectful of her long friendship with ex-fiance Brad.

During an appearance on 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "When we [she and Brad] first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years." She added: "My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]."

Gwyneth added: "Whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody - and of course there are exceptions - to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen. "So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life."