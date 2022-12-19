Ol Parker has teased the prospect of a third 'Mamma Mia!' film.

The 53-year-old filmmaker helmed the second movie in the ABBA musical franchise, 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', and has claimed that producer Judy Craymer has plans in place for another flick.

Ol told Screen Rant: "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say.

"The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount, too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

Craymer revealed in 2020 that she had been trying to figure out an idea for 'Mamma Mia 3' and was planning to use four new ABBA songs in the film penned by band members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

She said at the time: "I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog.

"I think one day there will be another film because there's meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Amanda Seyfried plays Sophie Sheridan in the franchise but previously said that she was unconvinced that a third film would be possible due to a lack of ABBA material.

The 37-year-old star said: "Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?

"So yeah, I wish there was a 'Mamma Mia 3', but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way."