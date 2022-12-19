Donald Glover set for new Spider-Man universe movie

Published
2022/12/19 10:00 (GMT)

Donald Glover is to star in and produce a new movie in the Spider-Man universe.

The 39-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film out of Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man tentpole that will be centred on the villainous Hypno-Hustler.

Eddie Murphy's son Myles Murphy is set to write the script for the as-yet-untitled film but plot details are being kept under wraps and a director has not yet been attached.

Hypno-Hustler is one of the lesser-known Spider-Man villains and first appeared in the comic book series 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man' in 1978.

The character was created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer and is otherwise known as Antoine Delsoin. He is known for fronting a band called the Mercy Killers and uses pieces of hypnotic equipment to rob those at his shows.

Glover has previous in the world of Spider-Man having voiced Miles Morales for Disney XD's 'Ultimate Spider-Man' as well as Morales' uncle Aaron Davis in the Tom Holland-fronted 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Donald almost had a cameo in the following film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' but writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers had to "give up" on the idea as it didn't fit with the plot.

McKenna said: "We definitely considered that. We definitely thought, 'How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis again?'

"Other considerations come in. We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up."

© BANG Media International

donaldglover eddiemurphy mylesmurphy tomholland chrismckenna

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended