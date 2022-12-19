Donald Glover is to star in and produce a new movie in the Spider-Man universe.

The 39-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film out of Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man tentpole that will be centred on the villainous Hypno-Hustler.

Eddie Murphy's son Myles Murphy is set to write the script for the as-yet-untitled film but plot details are being kept under wraps and a director has not yet been attached.

Hypno-Hustler is one of the lesser-known Spider-Man villains and first appeared in the comic book series 'Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man' in 1978.

The character was created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer and is otherwise known as Antoine Delsoin. He is known for fronting a band called the Mercy Killers and uses pieces of hypnotic equipment to rob those at his shows.

Glover has previous in the world of Spider-Man having voiced Miles Morales for Disney XD's 'Ultimate Spider-Man' as well as Morales' uncle Aaron Davis in the Tom Holland-fronted 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Donald almost had a cameo in the following film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' but writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers had to "give up" on the idea as it didn't fit with the plot.

McKenna said: "We definitely considered that. We definitely thought, 'How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis again?'

"Other considerations come in. We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up."