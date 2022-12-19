This festive season will see a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Delibird Tera Raid event take place.

From December 23 to December 25, players of the two titles will have a higher chance of catching or defeating the Christmas Delibird.

The Pokémon will be available in 18 Tera types. However, it won't appear in raids with a difficulty rating higher than 5.

Players will be able to collect Tera Shards more efficiently during the event, which enables them to change the Tera type of their Pokémon.

Nintendo's Delibird event announcement follows the Charizard seven-star Tera Raid Battle event that ended on December 18.

'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet' were just voted the UK's best-selling physical release of 2022.

The popular games launched on the Nintendo Switch on November 18 and beat off competition from 'God of War Ragnarok', 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' and 'FIFA 23'.