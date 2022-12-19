The Overwatch World Cup is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

The competition is set for 'Overwatch 2' next year and will be "bigger than ever", according to developer Blizzard Entertainment.

There will be 36 countries and regions competing with the big unveil set for January.

The tryouts start in March.

There will be a new way of making it to the tryouts for 2023, with the addition of The World Cup Trials set for February 2023.

Qualifying will take place in online June, with the teams shortlisted to 16 squads who will make it to the main event in fall 2023.

The last World Cup was won by the United States in 2019.