A new PlayStation 5 could arrive in 2023.

It's already rumoured that A PS5 with a detachable disc drive is in development and will replace the current console when it's released at the latter end of next year.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Vice President Hideaki Nishino has now hinted at a 2023 release while reflecting on sales for the past financial year.

He teased in an interview with the Japanese gaming site Famitsu: "We believe that cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units by the end of fiscal 2022, and that it will be a very important time for the platform as well.

"I won't be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year (2023)."

As for the PlayStation 6, Sony is said to be planning to launch its next-generation PlayStation "sometime after 2026".

According to a document submitted to the UK’s CMA for the investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it's likely the follow-up to the PS5 will be released in early 2027.

However, this is only tentative as Sony has not officially given a date.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that first-party PlayStation games will likely take a year to launch on PC.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst explained that in the future there will be around a 12-month gap between PC and PS releases, although they are likely to exclude live-service games from the rule.

In an interview with Julian Chieze, he said: "It's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC … there are more players and that's really helpful. I think going forward, we'll see at least a year between releases on [Playstation] and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games."

Hulst further explained that is because they are a "little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, strong engagement right away, right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live-service offerings go day-and-date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

Earlier this year, Sony promised 10 new live-service PlayStation games by 2026.

Following the tech giant's acquisition of Bungie, Sony set out its plans to use the video game developer's expertise to deliver a host of titles over the next few years.

Speaking during an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totok said: "Our studios will learn from Bungie, that is a strong wish we have the Bungie side is willing to work closely with us."