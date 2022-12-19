Simu Liu finds the idea of meeting his girlfriend's parents "stressful".

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor will be spending some of the festive season with his partner Allison Hsu and admitted "doing the whole family thing" over the break is a nerve-wracking prospect.

He told People magazine: "Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time."

Simu thinks his new girlfriend is a "badass" and he loves her "passion" for the things she cares about.

He gushed: "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

Shortly after making their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, the couple jetted off on holiday to Anguilla and the 33-year-old actor admitted their sun-soaked break on the island was just what they needed.

He said: "It was great. ... It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome."

While Allison is planning to become a "better texter" in 2023, the former 'Kim's Convenience' star is keen to use his phone less and stop "mindlessly scrolling".

He said of their New Year's Resolutions: "Hers is to be a better texter. Mine is, it's always exercising more, cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too].

"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices].

"I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me. So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much. I'm sure my team would love that."