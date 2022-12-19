Jade Thirlwall recreated one of Lil Kim's most iconic looks for her 30th birthday party.

The Little Mix star doesn't reach the milestone until December 26 but she celebrated early by throwing a lavish fancy dress party for her friends and family on on Saturday night (17.12.22) - with the singer wearing a purple jumpsuit which left one breast partly exposed in tribute to Lil Kim's outfit she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a post on Instagram, Jade shared a picture of her costume and wrote: "It’s that time of year where I force my friends to do fancy dress to celebrate my (early) birthday in the hopes of overshadowing Santa. honouring an icon … I’m the L-I-L to the K-I-M. Disagree? Well that’s you and I’m sorry."

Other guests included author Hazel Hayes who came dressed as Madonna complete with a blonde wig, singer Dodie who dressed as Kate Bush and musician KABBA who wore one of Mary J. Blige's most famous outfits.

Singer Ella Eyre dressed as Beyonce - recreating her 'Lemonade' album cover in a bright yellow dress and holding a baseball bat.

The party had the theme "JMAs" - a reference to the VMAs - and featured food from chicken chain Nando's complete with pink napkins emblazoned with the words: "30, spicy and thriving".

Jade shared a picture of herself enjoying the food and captioned it: "Nando’s went down a treat."

Guests were also treated to entertainment by musician Ayo Beatz.

Jade is a big fan of fancy dress parties and has previously dressed up as stars including Whitney Houston and Diana Ross.