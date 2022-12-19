Carmen Electra has always loved wearing pink.

The 50-year-old star explained that she remembers always wearing the feminine colour as a child and when she was older bought a pair of pink hot pants early on in her career.

She said: "I loved the colour even as a child. I see old pictures of me in little pink dresses and all my toys were in pink. Prince’s song 'Pink Cashmere’ and Angelyne, who is iconic even to this day, driving the pink Corvette comes to my mind. remember buying pink hot pants with a pink short top, and I really went there early in my music career. Of course, the pretty pink ballet outfits were a classic.

The 'I Want Candy' actress - whose real name is Tara Leigh Patrick - went on to describe the colour pink as being "sexy" and command a variety of styles.

Asked if she would like to see the entire world turn pink, she said told Vulkan Magazine: "Absolutely, pink is sexy ! It is cute but depending on how you wear it, It can be demanding too. Anytime you wear pink, it becomes such a moment."

What's more, Carmen revealed that when it comes to skincare, it was her mother who taught her the "importance" of using moisturiser and it became a "crucial" part of her routine.

She said: "My mom taught me the importance of a moisturizer. Back then, when I used to wear a lot of makeup, I used the 8-hour cream by Elizabeth Arden, it was a crucial part of my routine. I was also into performing and dancing so that’s how I would get my workouts in. Recently, I switched from drinking Cola everyday to drinking more water. It has changed everything for me."