Kylie Minogue loves to put on perfume just before she goes on stage.

The 54-year-old pop superstar is a huge fan of fragrances and joked that she spends the last moments before taking to the stage performance "spritzing around" in her dressing room.

Asked how and when she wears perfume, she said: "I'll do all sorts of things. My nephew came to visit me yesterday and he's around the kitchen area and says, 'There are so many scent-y things here.' And it's true. I just have scent everywhere — and I travel with it. I love your question about putting a scent on before I go on stage — and often, I will. I'm definitely spritzing around in dressing rooms."

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker first began releasing her own scents in the mid 2000s but has returned to the market with 'Disco Darling', a new fragrance inspired by her 2020 chart-topping album 'Disco' and explained that the smell of the new perfume "transports" her to the French capital.

She told InStyle: "It definitely transports me to Paris, meeting with the perfumer. We met there, and sampled lots of different fragrances. You know, you do your broad strokes [when testing]. When we got to Disco Darling, we both went: "That's the one. Love it, love it, love it." He said, 'Yep, I love it for you. I love it on you.'

"So, I would think about that moment. It's not a kind of dreamy, romantic, poetic place to be as opposed to, 'Oh, I think of being, throwing my hair around on the dance floor with just the right amount of sparkle, or making eyes at someone across the room.' I haven't had that moment with it, but that's what we hope to inspire with the fragrance.