Nicky Hilton loves to give her mom beauty gifts for Christmas.

The 38-year-old socialite - who is the daughter of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' Kathy and hotel chain owner Richard Hilton - was asked to recommend a gift idea for mothers and revealed that "self-care" gifts are usually her present of choice.

She said: "I love some self-care or beauty products for moms. The U Beauty Duo is 2 products that replace 8-10. It resurfaces skin, brightens, hydrates, and smooths skin."

The fashion designer - who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, six, and four-year-old Teddy with him - also added that when it comes to children, a great idea for a holiday gift is a swimsuit but revealed that for herself she would love a new robe or a candle.

She told E! News: "One of the swimsuits from my new sustainable swimwear collection with Sun House Children's. They are adorable! I love a cozy robe. I practically live in one while I'm at home. I know it's not the most original idea, but I absolutely love receiving a great candle. You can never have too many! Diptyque's Feu de Bois is my favorite."

Earlier this year, Nicky explained that it was "amazing" how far the world has come in terms of sustainability.

She said: "When I first looked into [sustainable materials] a couple of years ago, there were not as many options as there are today. It’s just so amazing how far the world has come with different fashionable, sustainable materials.I had a lot of fun finding [details like] glitter, which is all recycled."