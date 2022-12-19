Elon Musk has put his future as Twitter's chief executive to a public vote.

The controversial businessman acquired the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion earlier this year, and he's now asked the public whether he should remain as Twitter's chief executive.

He wrote: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

The poll result showed that more than 50 percent of people want Elon to step down from his current role with the company.

In a subsequent tweet, Elon - who has more than 122 million followers on the platform - said: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Meanwhile, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently claimed that he had grown the company "too quickly".

Dorsey made the statement after Twitter announced widespread redundancies in a bid to cut costs.

Speaking about the staff, he said in a statement: "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that."

He added: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment ... or ever … and I understand."