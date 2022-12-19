Twitter bans users from linking to rival platforms

Published
2022/12/19 12:14 (GMT)

Twitter has banned its users from being able to link to Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

The micro-blogging platform has confirmed that it will "no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter".

The company - which was acquired earlier this year by billionaire businessman Elon Musk - added: "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."

Despite this, Twitter insisted that it will continue to allow people to "cross-post content from any social media platform".

In November, meanwhile, Elon claimed that Twitter use had reached an all-time high.

The outspoken businessman took to the micro-blogging platform to claim that Twitter is now more popular than ever.

He wrote online: "Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol

"I just hope the servers don’t melt! (sic)"

Elon made the comment after various high-profile figures left the company following his takeover and his proposed changes to the platform.

Elon's controversial changes included introducing a charge for users who want a verified account.

© BANG Media International

elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended