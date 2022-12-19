Twitter has banned its users from being able to link to Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

The micro-blogging platform has confirmed that it will "no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter".

The company - which was acquired earlier this year by billionaire businessman Elon Musk - added: "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."

Despite this, Twitter insisted that it will continue to allow people to "cross-post content from any social media platform".

In November, meanwhile, Elon claimed that Twitter use had reached an all-time high.

The outspoken businessman took to the micro-blogging platform to claim that Twitter is now more popular than ever.

He wrote online: "Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol

"I just hope the servers don’t melt! (sic)"

Elon made the comment after various high-profile figures left the company following his takeover and his proposed changes to the platform.

Elon's controversial changes included introducing a charge for users who want a verified account.