Sean 'Diddy' Combs gifted his twin daughters matching Range Rovers for their 16th birthday.

The rapper threw a lavish Sweet Sixteen party for his girls D'Lila and Jessie - from bis previous relationship with model Kim Porter - and the surprise of the night came when the musician presented the twins with their very first cars.

The teens were seen screaming with delight and hugging their dad as they laid their eyes on two Range Rovers - one in black and the other in white - both adorned with big red bows.

The cars range in price from $44,700 to $215,500.

In videos posted on Instagram, D'Lila and Jessie - both wearing matching fancy dress costumes - were seen climbing behind the wheels of their new rides while friends and family surrounded the cars cheering and clapping. One of the twins even starting honking the horn of her new car to celebrate.

Speaking after the big surprise, the twins told the gathering: "We're so blessed" and joked they would take turns driving each car.

Combs previously presented his son Justin - who is now 28 - with a $360,000 Maybach supercar for his 16th birthday.

The twins' party came just days after the rapper confirmed he'd become a dad again with a mystery woman.

Combs confirmed the happy news in a short statement posted on Twitter, writing: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world." The message was tweeted on December 10.

He is also dad to another teenage daughter - Chance Combs- with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.