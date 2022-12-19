Tom Cruise filmed a holiday message for fans from a plane during a sky-diving trip in South Africa.

The Hollywood daredevil is currently on location filming his next two-part movie 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' and he took to the skies in a plane to film an ariel sequence alongside his director Christopher McQuarrie - and Tom took the chance to film a thank you message for his followers.

Speaking from the plane, he told them: "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick'."

McQuarrie then interrupted him to remind him they need to get a shot for the film, saying: "Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get the shot."

Tom then went on: "Where was I? Oh yeah Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you - it truly is the honour of a lifetime.

"I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work - we have to get this shot - you have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."

Tom then ended the clip by jumping out of the plane. He has been filming the two-part movie in South Africa for the past few months with 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1' due to land in cinemas in July 2023.