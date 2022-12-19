JoJo Siwa has whisked Avery Cyrus off on a cruise to say sorry for ending their relationship.

The couple went public with their romance in September with JoJo revealing she had taken Avery on a date to family fast food joint Chuck E. Cheese but the singer has now confirmed the relationship is now over - and she's taken Avery on holiday to apologise.

JoJo posted a video clip on TikTok showing the pair enjoying a Royal Caribbean cruise together and wrote: "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

The message prompted one of her followers to comment: "Now I just want to know why," and Avery responded by writing, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

The split comes just weeks after the pair celebrated their one month anniversary together with a pinic on the beach.

In a post on Instagram, JoJo wrote: "Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever."

After their date at Chuck E. Cheese in September, Avery later asked JoJo to officially be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World on October 1.

While they were enjoying a sunset boat ride together, Avery presented JoJo with a sign that read: "JoJo Be My GF?"

JoJo later talked about the budding romance in a video on YouTube, saying: "We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun and take our time working up to the titles of girlfriends."

Later in October, she told E! News: "Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important. She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good. She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."