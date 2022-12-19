Katie Price "loved" her community service so much, she's planning to keep volunteering.

The former glamour model was ordered to complete 170 hours of unpaid work in June as part of her sentence for breaching a restraining order which her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost took out against her and she's found satisfaction in helping out at a local food bank.

She said of the placement: “Loved it! And they loved me there.

“Yeah, I’ve offered to be a volunteer.

"And the Samaritans in Brighton have asked, and I want to do that. I’ve got a lot more hours left to do. It’s nice to do something different and give something back.”

The 44-year-old beauty previously avoided prison and received more community service over a car accident back in September 2021 when she flipped her BMW on a country road while under the influence, and she's admitted she will accept her fate graciously if she ever does end up behind bars.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: “If I do [go to jail] I’ll write a chapter for my next book and it will earn me money.

“And I love peace and quiet. That’s the attitude I have. So there you go. Answered that.”

In January, the mother-of-five - who has an on/off relationship with fiance Carl Woods - is planning to enrol on a course to learn how to administer injectable cosmetic treatments.

She said: “Botox, fillers, all that. I’ve had enough of them in my life to know what’s good and what’s not.”

Katie ultimately wants to open her own salon in the annexe of her home.

She said: “Well, I’ve got the car parking, and I pay council tax on the bloody thing, so I might as well use it.

"Carl was going to do it with me, so it’s ‘Barbie and Ken’. Why not? I might have to change a letter or something to make it look different. But that’s genius. Why not?”