The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are releasing a new Netflix show to celebrate some of history’s most “inspirational” leaders.

The streamer released a trailer for the upcoming series on Monday (19.12.22) amid ongoing fallout from the claims the couple made about the royal family in their six-part ‘Harry and Meghan’ show.

Titled ‘Live to Lead’ and due to be released on Netflix on December 31, the pair’s latest show will look at figures including late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as 19-year-old climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and the former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Prince Harry, 38, who opens the trailer, says Mandela was the inspiration for the documentary and quotes the former South African president by declaring: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we’ve lived...”, before his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, finishes the line by saying: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Harry adds: “It’s about people who have made brave choices”, while his wife adds: “To fight for change and to become leaders...”, leading the duke to conclude: “And for giving inspiration to the rest of us, to live, to lead.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – dubbed ‘The Notorious R.B.G. – served on the US Supreme Court from 1993 until her death in 2020 aged 87 and is revered as a feminist icon for leading the court’s liberal wing and her rulings on issues including gender discrimination.

Jacinda Ardern, 42, has served as New Zealand's prime minister and leader of the nation’s Labour Party since 2017 and become a liberal icon, while facing criticism for so-called “nanny state” policies including a plan to abolish smoking in the country in 2025.

‘Harry and Meghan’ is still causing uproar as the Sussexes used it to claim a “huge level” of “unconcious bias” exists around race in the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has so far stayed silent on the accusations, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday rejected any suggestion the UK was racist, while saying he was proud to support the monarchy on the global stage.

Speaking in Riga, Latvia, after attending a meeting of some of Britain’s military allies, Mr Sunak said: “I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country.

“And I’d hope that as our nation's first British Asian Prime Minister when I say that it carries some weight.

“You know, I’m really proud of our country, its culture, its resilience, its beauty.

“And actually, it’s an enormous privilege to champion Britain and indeed, its institutions like the monarchy when I’m out and about on the world stage as I am here today.”