Catherine Zeta-Jones says she loves Lionel Messi.

The 53-year-old actress added her husband Michael Douglas, 78, is “fine” with her admiration for the Paris Saint-Germain player, 35, who led Argentina side to World Cup victory on Sunday (17.12.22), scoring twice to help his side beat France 4–2 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Catherine, who cheered on Argentina from her US home, said on Instagram: “The best match I have ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you.

“But you have to understand, I Love MESSI and the best bit?....my husband is just fine with it. no need to....so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!

“What a guy! Doesn’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like....super cool.”

Catherine, who has two children with her husband of 22 years Michael, also posted a video of her TV as Argentina’s players wept tears of joy after their victory, while she could be heard singing: “Ole, Ole, Ole!”

Messi said after the win, which is being hailed as the greatest World Cup final in the history of the tournament: “It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it.

“Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this.”