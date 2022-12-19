Brad Pitt says he asked for the makers of ‘Babylon’ to write in his screen kiss with co-star Margot Robbie.

The ‘Fight Club’ actor, 59, made the claim after Margot, 32, said she spontaneously kissed Brad in the film as she didn’t want to pass up the chance, adding the moment wasn’t scripted.

But Brad insisted during an interview with Australian news show The Project it was him who didn’t want to pass the opportunity to kiss Margot.

He said: “No (it wasn’t scripted.) I had asked for it, if we can write that in.

“You know, when was I going to get a chance to do this again? And we did it.

“I might add too that Nellie (Margot’s character) kisses 15 people in this movie.”

Brad is said to be dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, 32, after divorcing 47-year-old Angelina Jolie in 2019, while Margot has been married to 32-year-old film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Margot told E! News about the kiss at the start of December: “That wasn’t in the script. but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it’.

“I said, ‘Damien (Chazelle, the director), I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack (Brad’s character.)

“And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt’.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again’. “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character’, and I was like, ‘I think so’.”

The actress added kissing Brad was “just great” and also thought “oh, great” when Damien asked them to do a re-take.

Margot, who plays self-destructive silent film star Nellie LaRoy in ‘Babylon’, recently said she feared filmmakers wouldn’t get away with an orgy scene in the film about the drug and sex-crazed debauchery of Hollywood in the Roaring Twenties, while Brad has described the amount of nudity in the flick “shocking” even for him.

She said: “When I read the script, I was like, ‘This is like ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ had a baby – and I love it!

“But I was like, ’Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?’

“There were so many scenes where I was like, ‘a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?’”

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, 37, and due for a cinema release in America on December 23, ‘Babylon’ is described as a “tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess” which “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood”.