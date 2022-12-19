The Specials frontman Terry Hall is dead aged 63.

His group hailed him as the “most genuine of souls” as they announced on Monday night (19.12.22) he had passed after a brief illness.

The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls.

“His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.

“Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words... ‘Love Love Love’.

“We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Terry helped The Specials become pioneers of Britain’s ska scene after they formed with Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter in Terry’s native city of Coventry in 1977.

Terry joined a year later, while Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury came into the group in 1978.

Originally called The Automatics, then The Coventry Automatics, followed by The Specials AKA The Automatics, they didn’t land on their final name until the same year.

Their most famous hit ‘Ghost Town’ – which became an anthem of disaffection in England as riots gripped the country in 1981 – spent three weeks at No1 on the UK charts before the group split in 1981.

Terry, Lynval and Neville went on to form the band Fun Boy Three, which had four UK top 10 singles during their time together, until Terry quit in 1983 to form The Colourfield.

But The Specials reformed for a 2009 tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary and in 2018 supported The Rolling Stones at gig in Ricoh Arena, Coventry, releasing their first album of new sings in 37 years in February 2019, which went to No1 in the UK album chart.

Terry said the same year he was in “awe” of the mess created by today’s politicians and said he could no longer relate to the Labour Party after Tony Blair’s leadership as it left him no idea where he stood with the party.