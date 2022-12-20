‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32.

The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer.

Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the ‘Mean Girls’ community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette.”

The production team of the show added: “Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our company from our first performance to our last.

“She filled our theater with her laughter and friendship, inspired us with her fighting spirit and bravery, and graced our stage with the fiercest talent Broadway has ever known.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephanie’s family, friends, and the entire ‘Mean Girls’ community during this time.

“We will miss her profoundly and encourage everyone to do something they love today in Stephanie’s honor.”

Stephanie, who was also a dance teacher and chorographer, was said by Deadline to have been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019, a year after she landed her ‘Mean Girls’ role.

She returned to the show after receiving treatment and continued performances, and is also famed for appeared in one of Keith Urban’s music videos, for his song ‘Never Comin’ Down’.

Stephanie was also part of the ‘Ensemble’ documentary which focused on the life of Broadway dancers during the Covid lockdown.