JoJo Siwa claims she "got used for views and clout".

The 19-year-old star - who recently split from TikToker Avery Cyrus after a few months together - called out an unnamed person in a cryptic video shared on her mother Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story.

In the video, her mum could be heard off camera asking why she's "mad" as she paces back and forth.

She responded: "Because I got used, for views and for clout. I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f****** played."

She didn't confirm who she was referencing in the video.

JoJo and Avery went public with their romance in September, with JoJo revealing she had taken her then-partner on a date to family fast food joint Chuck E. Cheese.

She recently confirmed the relationship is over.

JoJo posted a video clip on TikTok showing the pair enjoying a Royal Caribbean cruise together as she held up an arcade game prize and wrote: "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

The message prompted one of her followers to comment: "Now I just want to know why," and Avery responded by writing, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

The split comes just weeks after the pair celebrated their one month anniversary together with a picnic on the beach.

In a post on Instagram, JoJo wrote: "Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever."

After their date at Chuck E. Cheese in September, Avery later asked JoJo to officially be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World on October 1.

JoJo later talked about the budding romance in a video on YouTube, saying: "We both really just wanted to enjoy having fun and take our time working up to the titles of girlfriends."

Later in October, she added to E! News: "Our personalities mash together so well, and I think that's something that is really important. She is so positive. She makes me feel so good. I believe that I make her feel so good. She's so fun to be around. All my family, all my friends love and respect the life out of her. She brings such a great energy to my bubble, and I'm really, really grateful."