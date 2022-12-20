Sharon Osbourne is "doing great" after being hospitalised while on the set of a TV show.

The 70-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Friday after falling ill during filming for ghost-themed programme 'Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror', and now she is provided a brief update for fans on social media.

On Monday (19.12.22), she shared a picture of her husky Elvis posing in front of a stunning Christmas tree.

Although she didn't appear in the snap herself, she wrote: "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]."

On Friday (16.12.22), EMS workers at the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) were reportedly called to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California on a medical call.

According to TMZ, they took her to Santa Paula Hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, Jack - who was filming the series with his mother - shared an update with her followers online, but didn't confirm any further details including the nature of the emergency.

He wrote: "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home... Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

He added: "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Back in May, Sharon tested positive for COVID-19, while her daughter Kelly and husband Ozzy also contracted the virus around the same time.

Meanwhile, she was briefly hospitalised with COVID in December 2020.

In recent months, Sharon and Ozzy have been planning to return home to the UK after more than 25 years in the US.

Discussing her decision to return home, Sharon explained: "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy, 74, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, and he admitted that his health troubles have changed his outlook on life.

He explained: "You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

Despite this, Sharon dismissed the idea that their decision to relocate was triggered by Ozzy's health issues.

She said: "I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time."