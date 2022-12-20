Sam Ryder's head was split "down to the bone" during a playground game as a child.

The 33-year-old singer has revealed that he was left with a life-long scar after playing British Bulldog - the tag-based playground game - during his childhood.

Sam shared: "I ran into a friend when I was seven years old and we both still have scars as a result.

"We were playing Bulldog in the playground. We had to go to hospital because we properly split both of our heads open. It was pretty bad.

"Our heads were split open down to the bone - you could see it because there’s not a lot of flesh there. We both had to have our cuts glued up."

Sam's scar remains visible to this day. However, he's actually become fond of his wound over recent years.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s massive as well. I used to hate it as a kid but now I really like it."

Meanwhile, Sam recently admitted that his outlook changed after being involved in a surfing accident.

The 'Space Man' singer revealed that he only committed to music after almost drowning in Hawaii.

He shared: "I was surfing in Hawaii and my board snapped. Then I got hit by a wave and I very nearly drowned.

"It pushed me down so far into the water. And the turbulence of the water, the power, is incredible. Fighting against it, you feel like you've been hit by a bus."

Sam revealed that the accident gave him more clarity about his life.

Sam said: "Obviously, the golden rule is surfing is 'never underestimate the sea', but until it goes wrong, you can't fathom it. You're like, 'I am insignificant in this body of water.'

"But that day was important to me because I wanted to be very good at surfing and ride the big waves - but (the accident) put me back on my true purpose.

"I was like, 'You can't do the thing you love most, which is music and singing, if you're at the bottom of the sea.'"