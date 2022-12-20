Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for their son's Bar Mitzvah.

The 43-year-old reality star - who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her ex-partner and the religious ceremony was said to be "important" to Scott to see as his eldest son entered his teenage years because he was raised as Jewish by his late parents.

A source told PEOPLE: "Mason had a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, followed by a private dinner and a reception with family and friends at offsunset, a Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood. The religious milestone was important to Scott, who was raised Jewish by his late parents."

The party was also attended by Kourtney's sister Kim and her daughter North as well as youngest sister Khloe, who took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with her niece as well as her daughter True.

She wrote: "Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics!"

Travis Barker was not in attendance at the ceremony but the news comes just days after 'The Kardashians' superstar Kim took to social media to pay tribute to her nephew as he became a teenager.

Alongside a picture of herself and her nephew when he was a toddler and another of the pair from this year, she wrote on Instagram: "The day has come where you're taller then me now. I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years Happy birthday"(sic)