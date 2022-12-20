Justin Bieber has slammed H and M for selling a merchandise collection without his permission.

The 28-year-old pop star took to social media on Monday (19.12.22) to berate the fast-fashion clothing company as he claimed he did not approve of their latest line based around him.

He said: "I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H+M. All without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU."

In a second post, the 'Baby' hitmaker - who has been married to fashion model Hailey Bieber since 2018 - to label the collection as "trash" and urged his fans to steer clear.

He added: "The H+M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT. When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh."(sic)

Following the outburst, a representative for the clothing retailer alleged that proper protocols had been followed before launching the line, but in the hours since Justin made the claims, it seems as if all but one piece of merch from the range - a $15 tote bag bearing his face - have been removed from the website.

In a statement, the representative said: "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H M followed proper approval procedures."

The news comes just weeks after the 'Sorry' singer launched an official water brand at the Qatar World Cup, teaming up with premium alkaline water company Geneoristy to provide refreshments to those attending football

games in the Middle East country via refillable fountains in an effort to "protect the people."

He said: "I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want

countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable."