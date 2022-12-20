Rosie O'Donnell's son Blake is engaged.

The 60-year-old comedienne took to Instagram on Sunday (19.12.22) to reveal that her `adopted son Blake, 23, had popped the question to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt after attending a performance of 'The Phantom of the Opera' at the Majestic Theatre in New York in front of the audience and politician Hilary Clinton.

Alongside a snap of the big moment, Rosie wrote on Instagram: "Last night—my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him—and she said yes. The crowd clapped—and hillary clinton was there too—i cried all through phantom of the opera—wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family."

The former talk show host - who also has adopted children Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25 Vivienne, 19, and nine-year-old Dakota -was inundated with comments from fellow famous faces upon sharing the happy news, with Broadway star Audra McDonald writing: "Congrats Ro!!!! I remember when you first brought him home. So beautiful!"(sic) while 'White Lotus' actor Abrey Plaza said: ""GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO" and 'Will and Grace' actress Debra Messing wrote: "Congratulations!"

Blake took to social media himself to quip that he "liked it so he put a ring on it", in a nod to the lyrics Beyonce hit 'Single Ladies.'

He said: "I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it. I can't wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I'm so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die."

Last month, Rosie explained that she thinks for someone to give up their child at birth is the "biggest act of generosity" a person can show

She said: "I think about the birth mothers every day.

"I think about the generosity of human spirit that allows someone who knows they're not able at the moment to be a mom to this baby, give that baby all [they] deserve. To place that child in the loving arms of a stranger.

"It's the biggest act of generosity I think that humans can do. And I've been the benefactor of their selflessness and it made my life worth everything.

"Nothing in my life ever compares to the five kids and nothing, no reward you ever win, no amount of money you ever get, can replace the love of family, and of a parent and a child."