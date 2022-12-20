Kate Hudson is happy to "say things that p*** people off sometimes".

The 43-year-old actress has revealed that she's keen to take "risks" and she doesn't mind upsetting a few people from time to time, either.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Richard Eden, Kate said: "Believe in the things that we’re putting out there and take risks and don’t always make people happy. And say things that p*** people off sometimes."

Kate - who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson - also revealed that she sees some parallels between her mom and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

She shared: "I had this really weird moment at Glastonbury this year, sober. I got so emotional after watching Paul McCartney. Maybe it’s because he’s sort of the same age as my mom."

Meanwhile, Kate recently revealed that she gave her entire family "their year in astrology" last Christmas.

The actress - who has kids Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11, and Rani, four - explained that she gave the "best gift" she's ever given to her family in 2021.

The Hollywood star said: "The best gift I gave was last Christmas.

"I gave everybody in my family their year in astrology. And I gave them crystals; I gave them all a piece of jewellery they could wear that was very specific to them, and I had someone give them each an astrological reading."

Kate also revealed that she's usually "up until 4am" on Christmas Eve, as she puts the finishing touches to her preparations.

She added: "It’s really fun. The day starts with the kids coming down early to my mom putting out the salmon and the bagels. Oh, yeah. And then we usually make pheasant that my dad has gone hunting for. This is how we do it at the Hawn/Russell house!

"It is pretty dreamy - until my mom starts cleaning while it’s happening, and then nobody knows where anything is. Then we get drunk."