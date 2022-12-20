EA correctly predicted the World Cup winner for the fourth time in a row.

For the last 12 years, the studio has used its FIFA games to simulate the global tournament to predict the winner, and 'FIFA 23' was on the ball for at least some of its picks.

EA's game predicted Argentina would win the tournament, and Sunday's final (18.12.22) proven that to be the case.

The simulation also correctly picked Argentina duo Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez as the winners of the Golden Ball and Golden Glove awards respectively, but not every prediction was quite so accurate.

Brazil were tipped to reach the final with France - the real life runners-up - in third place, but Brazil instead got knocked out by Croatia in the quarterfinals.

In the real world, Croatia came third after betting Morocco in the play-off.

Meanwhile, the simulation also picked Messi for the Golden Boot award, but France's Kylian Mbappe managed to get eight goals - including a hat trick in the final - to top the ranking.

Coincidentally, EA predicted Messi would win with eight goals, so they were partway there.

It'll be interesting to see how EA will fare for the 2026 World Cup, by which point the franchise will have been rebranded as 'EA Sports FC' after the studio decided not to keep paying the FIFA licence fee.

Of course, that will mean the World Cup licence also won't apply, so EA will have to find an unofficial way to feature the tournament.