Ubisoft Massive is looking for playtesters for its mysterious 'Star Wars' game.

The studio is keeping a lot of details under wraps when it comes to the new project set in a galaxy far, far away - even the name is yet to be revealed - but the gaming giant has put out a call for players to get involved.

On the sign-up page, Ubisoft teases: "Nothing beats the feeling of being part of the creation of a completely new game.

"This is your chance to be on the ground floor of game development.

"Feedback from playtesters is a large part of shaping and refining the gaming experience. Everyone has a valuable role to play."

Gamers near the studio's base in Malmö, Sweden will get priority, with the company wanting people to come into their office for the playtest.

They added: "For physical test at our studio, we usually prioritise people who live close to Malmö, Sweden."

The upcoming title isn't the only 'Star Wars' game in development, with 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' set to drop on March 17, 2023.

The highly anticipated sequel will pick up the story five years after the events of 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' with hero Cal trying to keep one step ahead of the Empire.

The EA noted how Cal will continue to "feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy".