Johnny Depp is to donate $1 million of his settlement from his defamation case against Amber Heard to charity.

The former couple were embroiled in a six-week trial earlier this year over an op-ed the 'Aquaman' star wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence, with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star ultimately winning over $10 million according to his attorneys will donate a portion of it to charity.

In a statement, representatives said: "The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favour against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard’s acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice. We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light."

The news comes just one day after Amber - who sold her Los Angeles home to fund her legal action - admitted she has "lost faith in the American legal system" and claimed the 59-year-old actor had won because of a vote "for popularity and power over reason and due process".

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.

"It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

"The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission.