Viagogo say their sales doubled this year.

The tech ticket giant saw “exceptional sales” for live events - who published their Year in Live Experiences 2022 report - along with the expectation that 2023 will “be a record breaking year”.

Cris Miller, Viagogo’s Chief Global Manager said: “This year demonstrated that pent-up demand from the pandemic is continuing to drive exceptional sales for global touring acts and sporting events around the world. The sales, headlines and trends we saw this year are strong indications that next year may very well be a record-breaking one with Miami and Paris as markets to watch, while Taylor Swift and Coldplay are acts that we anticipate will top lists in 2023.”

The data also revealed Elton John piped Harry Styles for the top selling act of the calendar year.

Cris added: “The year was defined by the battle of pop kings, new and legendary, with Elton John’s final performances in the US clinching him the leading artist of the year spot, blowing away Harry Styles who hosted a wildly popular multi-city residency tour. The World Cup’s worldwide draw makes it the most global event, while a Formula 1 debut on the list, driven by its continued growth in the United States and the introduction of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. It year marks a pivotal comeback for live events with overall sales on viagogo more than double that of 2021 as we served buyers from more than 175 countries and territories across the StubHub and viagogo international marketplaces.”