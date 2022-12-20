Shania Twain feels she's in the midst of a "renaissance period".

The 57-year-old singer is currently preparing to release her sixth studio album, 'Queen of Me', and Shania has confessed to having a "renewed confidence" after finding love again with Frederic Thiebaud.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker - who married Frederic in 2011 - said: "It's like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding.

"I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

Shania has sold more than 100 million records during her career, but she initially struggled to be taken seriously as an artist.

She told PEOPLE: "It was very offensive to be considered a moulded artist, that it took a man or a team to mould me.

"I bit my tongue a lot. But when you're in the industry from a young age as a woman, you really learn how to let it roll off your back."

In 2004, Shania was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which damaged the nerves in her vocal cords.

But after undergoing physical therapy and having open-throat surgery, she's managed to make a successful return to recording.

Speaking about her long-term future in the music industry, Shania said: "I may not be able to [sing] forever, but right now I'm just enjoying where I am."

Meanwhile, Shania recently claimed that men and women need to learn to work in harmony more often.

She said: "Every man that I see singing 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' is doing it in a good spirit, because that was my intention.

"This is not a man's world and it's not a woman's world. This is our world and we have to share it respectfully.

"But I will stand up for myself and I will tell you if I feel you've crossed the line."