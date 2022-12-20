Britney Spears' dad Jamie: Our family is a mess!

Jamie Spears says his family is a "mess."

The 70-year-old is father to pop superstar Britney Spears - who was freed from a conservatorship in 2021 he had headed up for 13 years - as well as former Nickelodeon star Jamie-Lynn and producer Bryan with his ex-wife Lynne and admitted that he "misses" his grandsons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, "really bad" now that the family has become estranged.

He told The Daily Mail newspaper: "I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do. You know, we were very, very close. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them. The family’s a mess. All we can do is keep praying."

However, Jamie recently admitted that the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who lost custody of her sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline upon their divorce in 2008 - may "not have been alive" had the arrangement that dictated her professional and financial obligations for over a decade not been put into place following her breakdown.

He said: "Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t. For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back."

