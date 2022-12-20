Elon Musk is considering only allowing blue ticks to vote in his Twitter polls.

The 51-year-old billionaire - who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October - recently asked his followers if he should step down as the CEO of the social media giant to an answer of 57 per cent of voters saying yes, a result that he has not yet commented on.

Elon has suggested he will be making sure only those who are verified users - who now must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a paid-for tier - will be able to participate in polls in the future.

After getting the suggestion from a Twitter user, the Tesla founder labelled it “interesting”.

The poll - which he ran on Sunday (18.12.22) - ran with Elon writing: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

While it was still active, he said: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

The SpaceX creator has previously heeded the results of previous polls, using the latin phrase “vox populi, vox dei” that translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Other matters decided by these means include reinstating the posting privileges of users banned under the previous ownership, including many high profile controversial figures like Kanye West, Andrew Tate and former US president Donald Trump. Kanye - who changed his name to Ye in November 2021 - was removed again after spreading anti-semitic hate again and Trump is yet to return following the establishment of his own social media site, Truth Social, which was made after he was impeached for inciting violence at the certification of the President Joe Biden in January 2021, who beat him at the 2020 election.