Tom Brady is set to celebrate Christmas with his kids on December 26.

The 45-year-old NFL star split from model Gisele Bundchen earlier this year, and he's revealed that he won't see their kids - Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten - until the day after Christmas, as he'll be busy preparing and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 25.

Tom - who also has John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - told the 'Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray' podcast: "It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about.

"So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.

"And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

Tom and Gisele confirmed their split earlier this year via statements released on social media.

Tom wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele confessed that the celebrity duo had "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."