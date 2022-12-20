Renee Rapp "didn't feel comfortable" before 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' aired on HBO Max.

The 22-year-old actress plays Leighton in the hit comedy series, and Renee has admitted to feeling anxious before the show's launch.

The actress - who identifies as bisexual - explained: "When the first season came out, I had different people in my life. I was really afraid for the show to come out because I felt very judged, and I didn't feel comfortable."

Renee explained that most of those people are no longer in her life, and so she's been able to enjoy the show's success during its second season.

Renee - who stars alongside Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur - told PEOPLE: "I actually was very excited for the second season to come out, because I felt much more comfortable to not be terrified to hear something either homophobic or slut-shaming, or things like that."

The hit series was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble - but the comedy actress previously admitted to being a "prude".

Mindy, 43, confessed that the show has actually helped her to feel more comfortable with discussing sex.

She shared: "I think I had to get cool with being cool with sex. I feel like I am sex negative. I'm like very much of a prude."

Meanwhile, Pauline revealed that the sex scenes aren't as racy as they might seem.

The 30-year-old actress explained: "I think the sexual scenes that we play on the show are actually quite safe.

"We see a lot of post coital sex. We see tops on, you know? There's no objectification, I don't believe, of women on the show. So I think I have at least always felt very safe and I found it to be fun to learn what it is to be playing this in a comedy."