Daniel Craig won't join social media under any circumstances.

The 54-year-old actor insists he won't create an account on any social media platforms because he fears saying something he might later regret.

He said: "Wild horses couldn't drag me to a social media account."

Daniel insists he's "not above" using social media. But the actor doesn't want to risk saying the wrong thing online.

He told Sky News: "I could learn it, we all could learn it; I mean, I'm not above any of it. Probably one of the reasons I stay off social media is I would say things that I would regret and I don't want to do that.

"I kind of want to try and have some thought before I speak."

Daniel previously admitted that he struggled to cope with fame after being cast as James Bond.

The actor made his debut as Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - but Daniel initially struggled to come to terms with his new-found fame, admitting that he felt "physically and mentally under siege".

He explained: "My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege.

"I didn't like the new-found level of fame. It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it."

Daniel also revealed that he was initially reluctant to accept the role of 007.

He said: "As far as I was concerned, I was already more ­successful than I would ever be as an actor - I did not have a cool persona.

"Pierce [Brosnan] had done 'Remington Steele', Roger Moore had done 'The Saint' - they had done these parts where ­people had gone, 'That's James Bond'.

"I had done weird arty movies. It was a harder sell. And I didn't really want to do it, because I thought I wouldn't know what to do with it."