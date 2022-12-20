Trey Songz has turned himself into police after allegedly punching two people in a bowling alley.

The 38-year-old musician was said by TMZ on Tuesday (20.12.22) to have surrendered himself to cops at a New York City police station after the incident in October.

He is said to have been booked, given a desk appearance ticket for assault and released.

Trey’s attorney Mitch Schuster told TMZ: “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the District Attorney, and all those involved.

“While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Trey also reportedly met with law enforcement officials at the end of November after he was accused of striking a man and woman in the face.

The singer, who had a $20 million sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed in November, allegedly punched a woman in the face in the bathroom at the bowling alley.

TMZ reports a man also claims Trey – born Tremaine Aldon Neverson – struck him in the eye, with the alleged victim apparently refusing medical treatment.

In April Trey was cleared in a sexual assault investigation after a November 2021 incident in Las Vegas, for which he will not face criminal charges following an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It was revealed in November a separate sexual assault civil suit brought against the singer had been dismissed after legal documents proved the statute of limitations had expired on the allegations.

A woman who identified as Jane Doe had claimed Trey forced her to have sex against her consent at a house party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2016, and said he behaved like a “savage rapist” during a sexual encounter as she allegedly screamed and begged with him to stop.

He has strongly denied the accusations.

The alleged victim filed her complaint six years after the alleged rape and had been suing Songz for $20 million in damages, but the case was thrown out after attorneys for the star successfully argued the statute of limitations of two years had expired well before the alleged victim reported the complaint.

The anonymous accuser is one of multiple women who have accused Trey of sexual misconduct in recent years, and he has previously been accused and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

In December 2021, a woman named Jahuara Jeffries filed a different $20 million lawsuit accusing Trey of sexually assaulting her on New Year’s Day in 2018.

The next month, ex-college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez vowed to sue the performer for allegedly raping her at a “well known Las Vegas Hotel”.

And in January 2017, ‘Nope’ actress Keke Palmer accused the entertainer of “sexual intimidation” after he allegedly filmed her without her knowledge and used the footage in one of his music videos.