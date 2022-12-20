Heath Ledger’s former fiancée Michelle Williams would reportedly battle to take control of his biopic.

According to Woman’s Day, the 42-year-old actress is determined to have Busy Phillips, 43, play her if a film of his life is made, and would apparently want any movie on the actor to focus on their love story and the happy childhood of their daughter Matilda, now 17.

‘The Dark Night’ actor Heath died age 28 almost 14 years ago in a New York City apartment on January 22, 2008, after accidentally overdosing on a mix of medications following months of physical and mental exhaustion in preparation for his role as Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’.

An insider close to Michelle insisted “movie execs better be careful what they wish for” when it comes to trying to make a film about Heath’s life as she is apparently so protective of his legacy.

They added: “(Michelle) is very protective and would want full control over Heath's story and she won't budge on things they probably won’t like – for example, casting Busy.”

Mum-of-three Michelle, now married to theatre director Thomas Kail, 44, has said Busy “knows me better than anyone,' Michelle, 42, confessed recently.

Heath and Michelle announced they were expecting a daughter together less than a year after they started dating, and had their only child Matilda in October 2005.

He was said to have been an on-off drug abuser for years, and was found to have taken a cocktail of six drugs before his death – two types of narcotics, two forms of anti-anxiety medicine and two of sleep medicine.

It’s thought he sunk himself so deeply into his Joker role he ended up surviving on hardly any sleep and was taking prescription drugs to help shut off his mind.

He said in an interview with The New York Times two months before he died: “I couldn’t stop thinking. My body was exhausted, and my mind was still going.”