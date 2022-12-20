Kim Cattrall is grieving the death of her mum at the age of 93.

The ‘Sex and the City’ actress, 66, announced her mother Shane’s passing on Tuesday (20.12.22) in an Instagram post.

Alongside a gallery of photos of Kim with her mum, she said: “Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022. Rest in peace Mum.”

Kim signed off her tribute with a heart emoji.

Among Kim’s friends who sent condolences was her ‘Queer as Folk’ co-star Stephen Dunn, who said: “Sending all my love.”

Kim’s mum celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this year, and at the time the actress tweeted: “Happy 93rd B’day Mum! We’re so lucky to still have you with us.”

The actress’ most recent post about Shane was a Mother’s Day tribute in May, which saw her post a picture of her hugging her mum with the caption: “Happy Mum’s Day Mum. 93 Years young.”

Kim’s mum was born Gladys Shane, and had the actress with her construction engineer husband Dennis.

The couple also had son Chris, who took his life in 2018.

He went missing from his home in Canada in February that year, prompting Kim to put out a call for help on her Instagram account, before his death was confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

She said his death aged 55 left a “well of sadness” inside her, and the death heightened the actress’ feud with her former ‘Sex and the City’ co-star Sarah Jessica-Parker.

After her brother’s death was confirmed, Kim put out an Instagram appeal for privacy, prompting Sarah, 57, to share her sympathy online.

Kim responded to Jessica Parker's message saying: "You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”