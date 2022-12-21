Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion, just a year after splashing out $11 million on the plush pad.

The couple - who have two-year-old daughter Willa, and welcomed their second child into the world in July - forked out for the abode in the exclusive Miami island community Bay Point in September last year, but just over 12 months later they are hoping to make a $6 million profit after listing the property for $17 million.

Joe, 33, and Sophie, 26, were spotted house hunting in New York City just a few weeks ago.

The pair's Miami mansion, on the market for $16,995,000, has six bedrooms and eight-and-half bathrooms, ensuring no one will ever be caught short in the property.

According to Compass real estate agent team Carl Gambino, the waterfront house is an "architectural masterpiece" and is described as "one-of-a-kind".

Part of the listing reads: "Located in the ultra-exclusive guard-gated community of Bay Point this waterfront architectural masterpiece of 10,414 sf on a 15,599 sf lot is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's legendary creations. With 30' high ceilings, walls of stone and a lush tropical entry lobby with floating staircase, this estate is one-of-a-kind."

Sophie may well have felt right at home being surrounded by the pad's walls of stone, after making a name for herself playing 'Game of Thrones' character Sansa Stark, who resided at the castle of Winterfell.

However, the fictional abode didn't have any swimming pools, unlike at Sophie's Miami mansion, which boasts a "luxurious pool" as well as a jacuzzi and a separate children's pool.

The listing continues: "With close proximity to Miami Beach and some of the city's most exceptional dining and shopping the home features 6 bed, 9 baths, 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean, chef's kitchen, a discrete staff entrance, a state-of-the-art spa, billiard room, outdoor kitchen, dual-sided full service bar for indoor/outdoor serving, a luxurious pool and jacuzzi and separate children's pool.

"This unique home is truly a private resort and an absolute must see."