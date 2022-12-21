John Mayer doesn't "really date" after getting sober six years ago.

The 45-year-old actor - who has been linked to big names likes Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson over the years - admitted he no longer has "liquid courage" after quitting drinking.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, he said: "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of… it's not patterned anymore.

"I don't really date — I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

The 'Gravity' hitmaker also addressed his "womaniser" reputation after so many high profile romances.

He told the podcast's host Alex Cooper: "I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I'm on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like 'Lothario' and 'womaniser,' and I think that is what that is.

"But I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?

"It was less this [Mayer rubs his hands together] and more like this [Mayer looks around]: Me? Because it was always set forth to me that like, that shouldn't happen."

John explained that growing up he was "made to believe" that someone liking or showing interest in him was an "accident", and he needed to "capitalise" on the opportunity.

He added: "And so I felt very deeply when somebody liked me. Very deeply."

Despite not dating anymore, he noted he still believes in the idea of long lasting love rather than fleeting romance.

He said: "Every relationship I've ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance.

"My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested.

"I've always sought potential for a long-term relationship."