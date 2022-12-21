Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed 'Black Adam' won't be part of DC Studios' "first chapter" under James Gunn.

The DC slate of films is undergoing a huge overhaul after Gunn and Peter Safran took over a couple of months ago, with Henry Cavill's Superman comeback already revealed as one of the casualties of the new regime.

Now, The Rock said in a statement: "I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.

"However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilised in future DC multiverse chapters."

He insisted he will "always root" for both DC and Marvel to succeed, and he remains "very proud" of 'Black Adam' as a movie.

He continued: "You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words.

"These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide.

"I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great."

He also promised to "always listen" to fans, and joked he needed some of his own Tequila after an eventful few weeks.

He added: "To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you.

"What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana!"

Responding to Johnson's statement, Gunn teased plans to "collaborate" in the near future.

He tweeted: "Love the Rock, and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”