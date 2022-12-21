Holly Madison has insisted that the Playboy Bunnies were "real people."

The 42-year-old reality star worked in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and famously dated late owner Hugh Heffner but is set to appear in a new documentary detailing "horrible things" that happened in the magazine owner's seedy home over the years, including the 2009 murder of Jasmine Fiore.

Speaking in a trailer for the upcoming documentary 'The Playbiy Murders', she said: "There was something about the Playboy brand that had a little bit more of a mystique to it. These horrible things could really happen to anyone. These were real people with real families. When you pose nude a lot of people think it grants some sort of ownership to you."

The former 'Holly's World' star went on first spoke out about her time as a Playboy Bunny and her relationship with the late businessman - who died at the age of 91 in 2017 - in her 2015 memoir 'Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny' and last year admitted that being in the mansion was like being part of a "cult."

She said: "It’s a very cult-like atmosphere anyway and you’re manipulated to feel that way, but on top of it, my own shame kept me there too. I just couldn’t really imagine a life outside of there.

"Imagine having sex with somebody in a room full of women who all hate you and you know they’re all talking s*** about you. Like, how horrible? It was gross."

''The Playboy Murders' will stream on Discovery+ from January 23.