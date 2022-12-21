JoJo Siwa has posted another cryptic video about being used to "get to the top".

The 19-year-old star - who recently split from TikToker Avery Cyrus after a few months together - claimed she got "used for views and clout" by an unnamed person this week, and now she's shared a comedy clip on TikTok playing both people in a breakup scenario.

In the video, she writes: "But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!"

As the dumper, she responds: "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'

"'There's not someone else.' (sic)"

In the caption, she added: "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."

Although she hasn't named anyone in the social media posts, fans have speculated that she is referring to her split from Avery, which the latter confirmed on TikTok last week.

She said at the time: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

However, earlier this week JoJo appeared in a video on her mother Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories in which she ranted about being "used".

In the video, her mum could be heard off camera asking why she's "mad" as she paces back and forth.

She responded: "Because I got used, for views and for clout. I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f****** played."

Since the video was shared, Avery has insisted she is "saddened and confused" by the breakup.

In a statement, she told E! News: "From my perspective me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends.

"The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and I'm saddened and confused by the situation."