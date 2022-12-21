Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are "spending part of the holidays together with the kids."

The 'Aquaman' star and the former 'Cosby Show' star announced their separation in January after 16 years together, but they have remained close friends and co-parent their 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

And while the pair may no longer be romantically involved, Jason still helps out around the house and will be reunited with his kids and Lisa over the festive period.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are friends.

"They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together.

"He still helps Lisa out now."

Earlier this year, Jason insisted he and Lisa are "still family" as he and their two kids supported step-daughter Zoe Kravitz at 'The Batman' premiere.

He said: "We’re very excited to just be here … It’s still family, you know?”

Zoe, 34, is the only child of Lisa and musician Lenny Kravitz, 58.

Despite their breakup, the pair - who tied the knot in 2017 - have not stopped loving each other.

A source said: “They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."

Jason, 43, and Lisa, 55, announced they had called it quits after growing apart romantically amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair explained how they wanted to set an example for their children by freeing each other.

The statement read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding - and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that - as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

It concluded: "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible - Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."