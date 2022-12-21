Boris Becker will "keep in contact" with some of his former inmates after being released from prison.

The three-time Wimbledon champion - who was first jailed at HMP Wandsworth before being moved to the lower-security HMP Huntercombe - was recently freed under an early release scheme after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence for hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying his debts.

Speaking to German broadcaster Sat.1, he said: "Prison is a different world. You are all the same. It sounds strange, you are so dependent on each other.

“I will keep contact with some of the prisoners. We needed each other. We really supported each other.”

The 55-year-old retired tennis star - who has opened up about suffering death threats in prison - has reflected on his time behind bars, including being allowed to phone his mother Elvira, 87, after a priest arranged for the call back home to Germany.

He said: “First I told her that I was alive and that I was doing well. She wanted to hear my voice. I said there was no danger, I lied of course.”

Boris celebrated his birthday as a prisoner, which he admitted "was difficult", but he was given three chocolate cakes and shared them with his fellow inmates.

Meanwhile, he tried to keep himself positive by reading letters from fans and friends, and he's promised to respond to the notes over the festive period.

He added: "I got so many letters from fans, from friends. I read every single letter. I collected them all and I will answer each one of them over Christmas.

“These letters helped me very much to keep my morale and my lust for life.”

However, he also recalled having a visit by friend Jurgen Klopp rejected by authorities as it was ruled that the Liverpool football manager was "too famous" to be allowed in.

He explained: “I am quite good friends with Jürgen Klopp and he wanted to come and visit me. I gave the names to the government, then came the answer that Jürgen cannot visit you as he is too famous.”