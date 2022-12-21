Zoe Kravitz says "individuality" is key to beauty.

The 'Batman' star likes to see people embracing their own beauty and not following trends that don't suit all skin tones.

Speaking to Essence magazine, she advised their readers: "To try things out, pay attention to your skin tone, and know not every colour works for everybody. I feel like this is the downfall of a lot of trends. Everyone is trying to do the same thing, and everything doesn't work for everyone. Individuality is important. Focusing on your features can bring a lot of clarity to what you like and what looks good on you. Some people look better with less makeup, some with more, and others prefer just a wing or a lip. Take the time to embrace your own beauty, and you'll find what works best for you."

For the 34-year-old actress - who is a global brand ambassador for YSL Beauty - that's a fluffy brow and feline eyeliner.

She told the publication: "My go-to is the YSL Beauty Couture Brow. It helps to fluff, fill in and give that extra boldness. I also love a winged liner look, but I only add it to the end of my eyes—it looks more like an invisible liner that way. It elongates the eye without looking like you are wearing anything."

When she's not on the red carpet, Zoe loves a no makeup, makeup look.

She said: "I love to put the Touche Éclat Concealer under my eyes, on blemishes, and around my nose when I get a bit of redness. It adds the perfect amount of coverage while still being sheer, giving that perfect "no makeup" look. Now, if I am going out and need a bit more coverage, I like the All Hours Foundation."